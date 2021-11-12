Russia has sent paratroopers to Belarus in a show of support for its ally amid tensions over migrants and refugees amassing on the Belarus-Poland border.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that as part of joint war games, about 250 Russian paratroopers parachuted from heavylift Il-76 transport planes into the Grodno region of Belarus, which borders Poland.

It said the paratroopers re-boarded the transport planes and flew back to Russia after the exercise.

The ministry said two Russian paratroopers were killed as a result of an incident during joint drills due to a failure of their parachutes due a strong wind.

The Belarusian military said the exercise involving a battalion of Russian paratroopers was intended to test the readiness of the allies' rapid response forces due to an “increase of military activities near the Belarusian border."

It said the drills that involved Belarusian air defence assets, helicopter gunships and other forces envisaged targeting enemy scouts and illegal armed formations, along with other tasks.

Earlier this week, Russia sent nuclear-capable strategic bombers on patrol missions over Belarus for two straight days.

Massive buildup on border

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told reporters at UN headquarters in New York that the flights came in response to a massive buildup on the Polish-Belarusian border.