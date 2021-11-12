A Lebanese minister whose remarks on Yemen's war sparked a row with Gulf Arab states would consider resigning if diplomatic measures taken against his country are dropped.

"I haven't heard yet of any guarantees, not from domestic nor external powers, but if these guarantees come in ... then I am ready," Information Minister George Kordahi told reporters on Friday.

"I am not holding on to a ministerial position ... I am not in a position to challenge anyone," Kordahi said after meeting Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri.

Kordahi did not specify what guarantees he was seeking but they are thought to be a rollback of the diplomatic measures taken by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over his comments.

Last month, Kordahi criticised the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen during a pre-recorded interview.

His remarks angered Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which responded by recalling their ambassadors from Beirut.

