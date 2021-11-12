WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tens missing after fatal shipwreck in DRC's Lake Kivu
At least eight people killed and 20 others missing after an overloaded motorised passenger canoe broke in two.
Tens missing after fatal shipwreck in DRC's Lake Kivu
Lake Kivu is one of many waterways in constant use in the vast country where roads are often not fit for travel. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 12, 2021

At least eight people have drowned and 20 others have gone missing after a motorised canoe broke in two on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The governorate of South Kivu province said there were "eight deaths, 20 missing and 60 people saved" in the accident, which happened on Thursday.

Delphin Birimbi, a local civil society representative, told AFP the old canoe was overloaded and broke in two.

The large lake, straddling the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo with Rwanda, is one of many waterways in constant use in the vast country where roads are often not fit for travel.

But in changeable weather, with waves slamming the hulls of perilously overloaded wooden boats where safety rules are routinely ignored, shipwrecks often occur at a heavy human and material cost.

READ MORE: Deadly crash between bus and fuel truck leaves dozens dead in DRC

Overhaul promised

RECOMMENDED

In 2019, a shipwreck claimed around 100 lives on the lake, prompting President Felix Tshisekedi to make life jackets compulsory for every passenger.

But in the canoes on Lake Kivu, standard orange life jackets are few and far between.

Tshisekedi, who had visited bereaved families, also promised new boats but none have so far materialised.

The head of state also promised the rehabilitation of four ports on the shores of the lake.

Provincial authorities recently welcomed a start to the work in Kalehe.

READ MORE:Over two dozen people killed in road accident in eastern DRC

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution