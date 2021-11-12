A bomb has exploded in a mosque during prayers, wounding 15 people in eastern Afghanistan, where Daesh terrorists have been waging a campaign of violence.

Qari Hanif, the government spokesperson for Nangarhar Province, said on Friday the bomb appeared to have been planted inside the mosque in the town of Traili, located in the mountainous Spin Ghar area outside the provincial capital Jalalabad.

Daesh militants have been carrying out nearly daily shootings and bombings against Taliban fighters in the province.

Daesh bombings against mosques in the area have been much rarer, however, since the region is overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim.

The group is known for bombing mosques belonging to Afghanistan's Shia minority that have killed hundreds of people.

READ MORE:Daesh in Afghanistan: Challenge and opportunity for the Taliban