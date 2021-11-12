TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Workers in Turkey discover skeleton of unidentified animal species
The intact skeleton of an animal about 1-meter tall with predatory teeth was discovered in the yard of an old factory in Turkey’s eastern Igdir province.
Workers in Turkey discover skeleton of unidentified animal species
The academics who came to the area where the excavation was made, took the skeleton to the university for research. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
November 12, 2021

A Turkish university will conduct research to find out the species of an animal whose skeleton was found by workers while digging the yard of an enterprise in eastern Turkey.

Last week, workers digging the yard of an old spinning factory in the eastern Igdir province discovered an intact skeleton of an animal about 1-meter (3.3-feet) tall, with predatory teeth.

After they noticed that some tissues of the skeleton did not deteriorate, the workers reported the situation to the academics at the Igdir University’s Biodiversity Application and Research Center.

READ MORE: Badge bearing US’ Great Seal found at Turkey’s fortress from Roman times

Taken for research

The academics who came to the area where the excavation was made, took the skeleton to the university for research. 

Belkis Muca Yigit, a lecturer at Igdir University, told Anadolu Agency that they will try to find out the species of the animal after examination. 

RECOMMENDED

“Then we will ensure that this skeleton is preserved in a museum,” Yigit added. 

Yusuf Kitay, the operating officer of the excavation, said the workers found the animal skeleton while they were working in an area that has not been used for the last 30-40 years.

The shape of the skeleton caught the workers' attention and they reported the situation to the authorities, Kitay said.

 “We especially noticed that its hindlimbs are long. We informed the authorities that it may be an interesting species as its feet do not have hooves but nails, and it also has sharp teeth,” he added.

READ MORE: 'Hell Heron': England’s Isle of Wight home to two new dinosaurs species

“The research will be conducted, we are also curious. I hope something interesting will come out and be useful to science,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution