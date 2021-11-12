Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised increasing US military presence in Greece.

“At the moment, I cannot count the number of American bases in Greece. When we put them all together, a picture emerges of Greece almost like a [military] base of America," Erdogan told reporters at a press conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan said the Americans keep avoiding Turkish questions on this matter and accused Washington of not acting honestly.

"Why is all this being done right now, why is it being done?" he questioned.

READ MORE: Greece doesn't serve peace by upping defence agreements with the US

“This attitude they have adopted with Greece is not the right one," Erdogan said.