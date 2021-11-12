Pakistan has assured Afghanistan’s Taliban government that it would strengthen bilateral ties with Kabul in all areas, including trade and economic sectors.

During his meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his country will continue efforts to help Afghanistan resolve its humanitarian crisis.

Speaking about his country’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan, Qureshi said Pakistan will continue its efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and economic support to the country amid the difficult circumstances faced by its people, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas [and] emphasized that peace in Afghanistan would help strengthen regional stability and spur economic activity and connectivity," it said.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s acting minister for industry, commerce and finance and deputy minister for aviation, who were part of Muttaqi’s delegation, also held a joint meeting with their Pakistani counterparts.

Enhancing cooperation