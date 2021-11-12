WORLD
Russian airstrike on farm kills civilians in Syria’s Idlib
The Moscow-Damascus alliance often carries out indiscriminate attacks on the heavily populated city of Idlib in Northern Syria, and are accused of violating international humanitarian law on several accounts.
Russia and Syrian regime's attacks cause internal displacement which many of civilians seeking a shelter in opposition held province Idlib. / AA
November 12, 2021

Russian airstrikes have killed five members of a family in Syria’s opposition held region Idlib.

Thursday’s bombings targeted a farm in the country’s north western province, leaving three children dead, a Syrian opposition aircraft observatory says.

Russian warplanes also carried out airstrikes in the area, with refugee camps concentrated in the town of Maarrat Misrin in northern Idlib, according to the observatory.

The Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) reported that five others were also injured by the Russian warplanes.

Violation of humanitarian law

Moscow, along with Damascus, regularly carries out indiscriminate attacks on Syria’s Idlib with its population of 4 million people. Both Russia and Syria's Assad regime have been repeatedly accused of violating international humanitarian law, according to Amnesty International reports.

On at least 15 instances, Russia and China have blocked UN resolutions against atrocities in Syria due to their veto power in the Security Council, says a UK based human rights watchdog.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia, and Iran announced they had reached an agreement to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib, as part of the Astana meetings on the Syrian crisis.

However, it was only after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on March 5 2020 to end hostilities and attacks on civilians through a new truce in Idlib, that effective de-escalation took place. Sporadic shelling by the regime and other forces still occurs however.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
