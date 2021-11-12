Africa’s fatality rates from coronavirus infections are significantly higher in patients with diabetes, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a report.

“Covid-19 is delivering a clear message: fighting the diabetes epidemic in Africa is in many ways as critical as the battle against the current pandemic,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said on Thursday.

Twenty-four million people are living with diabetes today in Africa, which is also the region with the “highest number of people who do not know their diagnosis,” the WHO statement said.

“An estimated 70 percent of people with diabetes do not know they have the disease.”

Poor diet and increasingly sedentary lifestyles are blamed for the particularly high level of type two diabetes on the continent, which WHO called a “silent killer”.

Africa's vaccine drive

Only 6.6 percent of the African population is fully vaccinated against Covid, compared with about 40 percent globally.