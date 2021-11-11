Residents of the eastern Polish town of Michalowo have set up a welcoming centre in a fire station to welcome migrants suffering from cold and hunger amid a growing refugee crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.

Thousands of migrants are flocking to Belarus' border with Poland, hoping to enter Western Europe. Many are now stranded at the border, enduring freezing weather in makeshift camps as Polish security forces observe them from behind a razor-wire fence while preventing their entry into the country.

Poland has reported at least seven migrant deaths throughout the months-long crisis. Migrants on the scene have expressed fears they could die.

So far, two migrants, one Iraqi and the other Syrian, stayed in the fire station for two nights according to a worker who declined to be identified.

"I believe it has a very deep symbolic dimension because it shows that this place is friendly for migrants, that this place and the people who live here want to help. They are kind and are able to show it," said Urszula Dragan from the Families without Borders initiative, who had come to visit the centre.

The centre in Michalowo receives donations of food and other supplies from around Poland and even from abroad, one person working there said. In addition to providing a place to stay for migrants, the centre provides supplies to organisations helping migrants on the border.

What is behind the crisis?