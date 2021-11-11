Ukraine has said it would deploy thousands of border guards and security personnel to its border with Belarus amid a migrant crisis that has seen tensions soar between the EU and Minsk.

The interior minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said on Thursday that the security personnel would run drills on the country's shared border with Belarus "to counter a potential crisis with migrants".

During an unscheduled trip to the Volyn region – which borders Belarus and Poland – Monastyrsky announced that a total of 8,500 troops would be dispatched to the border with Belarus.

He said the deployment would comprise 3,000 border guards, 3,500 National Guard servicemen and 2,000 police.

"The Interior Ministry's aviation will also be on duty, including 15 helicopters," he said, adding that these measures "will help to deter illegal migrants".

In the meantime, Ukraine's border guards service said it had so far not seen "any threat" from the crisis, which is unfolding some 200 kilometres (around 124 miles) away from the country's frontier.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue with Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda and vowed to "adequately respond to developments of the situation at the border".