An announcement by global rivals, China and the US, that the two countries plan to cooperate on climate action in the next decade was welcomed as a positive breakthrough at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

On Wednesday evening, the Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his US counterpart John Kerry held back-to-back press conferences where they announced the two countries would work together to achieve the emissions reductions needed to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement.

The deal between China and the US, two of the world’s largest economies and the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, appeared to have caught delegates by surprise but was welcomed by global leaders and climate experts. Critics said vague words now need to translate into policy action.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement as “an important step in the right direction.”

“We both see the challenge of climate change is existential and a severe one,” said Xie Zhenhua at the press conference. “As two major powers in the world, China and the United States, we need to take our due responsibility and work together.”

“The US and China have no shortage of differences,” said John Kerry shortly afterwards. “But on climate, cooperation is the only way to get this job done.”

In their Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action, the two countries agreed to cooperate on “regulatory frameworks and environmental standards” and on “policies to encourage decarbonisation and electrification.” They pledged to act jointly on reducing methane emissions – despite China not signing up to a US-led initiative at COP26 - deforestation and the clean energy transition.

The declaration further announces a plan to establish a “Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s,” set to hold its first meeting in the first half of 2022.

“This is an important step as there is no pathway for 1.5 degrees Celsius without engagement on climate between China and the US,” said Belinda Schape, a researcher at the European climate think tank E3G.