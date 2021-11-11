Migrants and refugees fleeing conflicts have made their way to the Poland-Belarus border, with 4,300 border crossing attempts recorded in November alone.

Polish authorities said that thousands more were on the way, accusing Belarus of pushing the migrants towards the border.

Images and testimonies from the border area illustrated large numbers gathering and trying to cross to Europe in extremely hard conditions.

Syrian migrant Youssef Atallah feared he would die in the forest on the Polish border after being left without food or water in freezing cold, unable to breathe through his nose after it was broken by what he said was an assault by a Belarusian soldier.

Now in the safety of a migrant centre in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, Atallah said he was one of many migrants trapped on the frontier after being pushed back into Belarus by Polish guards, only to be blocked by Belarusian security forces who had previously helped them cross into Poland.

"We told them we want to go back to (Belarusian capital) Minsk, we don't want to continue this trip," he said. "They told us there is no going back to Minsk for you. Just go to Poland."

READ MORE: Belarus accuses EU of rejecting talks on migrant crisis

Unable to turn back

An Afghan migrant who declined to be named also told Reuters about his experience of being stuck between Belarus and Poland, unable to turn back with the only option being to try again to cross the border with the aid of Belarusian security services.