Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that blaming Turkey for the refugee crisis is a "real ingratitude''.

Erdogan's statements on Thursday come after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Turkey's capital Ankara.

"It is Greece that is condemning refugees to death by skewering their boats," Erdogan said during a televised news conference alongside Orban.

He also added that Turkey had "all the documents" to prove his claims.

"I have no idea how Greece would handle it if Turkey opened the doors" to migrants attempting to reach Europe, as it briefly did during an escalation of the dispute early last year, Erdogan said.

Orban underlined the need for a defensive perimeter around Europe, noting that the continent was under migration pressures from the Mediterranean, Western Balkans, and Belarus.

He said that Europe was in need of allies, and if such a perimeter is not established, the continent would be in a "difficult situation."

"We should help our Turkish friends on migration. The EU should support Turkey as much as possible," Orban said.