Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan has formed a new transitional council, headed by himself, to lead the country following the military takeover late last month.

The new council announced on Thursday also includes representatives of rebel groups that reached a peace deal with the government last year, and figures from Sudan's regions, state TV said.

Burhan's deputy will remain Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with both men keeping roles they had held before the coup.

The council also retains Shamsaldine al Kabashi, Yasser Atta, and Ibrahim Gaber, all senior military figures.

Civilian figures include former parliamentarian Abou al Qassem Bortoum, a supporter of Sudan's normalisation with Israel.

The council had served as Sudan's collective head of state, alongside Hamdok's government which ran Sudan's day-to-day affairs.

Burhan and Dagalo had led the previous ruling council formed in 2019 but had been due to hand over its leadership to a civilian in the coming months.