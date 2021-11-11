Without pricey wedding rings, getting married is almost unthinkable in our modern age. Everyone knows that to show their love and commitment to their significant other, they will likely need to find a nice wedding ring.

We place the ring on our ‘ring’ finger, which allegedly has a line of connection with the heart through the vena amoris or vein of love, according to ancient Egyptians.

Ancient Egyptians were the first to use wedding rings 3,000 years ago, according to ancient hieroglyphics, which were written on paper scrolls. They believed that the wedding ring represents the bond between man and woman and also the heart and the finger.

After three thousand years, while modern biology could not discover any trace of the vein of love between the heart and the ring finger in the human body, most of us continue to believe like old Egyptians that the ring must be worn to prove and protect true love.

Greeks, later Romans and then others also adopted the Egyptian custom of wearing rings to signify their marital status after Alexander the Great’s transformative Eastern Expedition, which was instrumental in developing a new West-East synthesis between two distinct cultural and civilisational spheres.

There is another similarity between ancient Egyptians and modern humans living in a capitalist age. If an Egyptian got a ring made with more expensive materials for his partner, then, it was believed that it would show greater love for a future partner.

Despite its rich history, wearing wedding rings had been usually practiced by women until the past century. But after two disastrous global wars and other military conflicts in the 20th century, men seeking to keep their relationships alive during wars also began wearing rings.

Rings, eternity and unknowns

Wedding rings have a circular shape symbolising eternity and timelessness in a relationship. Since ancient times, a circle has been thought to represent perfection and totality - the symbol of the eternal cycle of life. Unlike other shapes, a circle has no end point.

When two people get married, it has long been thought of as the mature culmination of a relationship, reaching its own totality. As a result, the circular shape of the ring also represents the eternal nature of the romantic relationship.

But there is also an open space in the middle of all rings. What does that symbolise?