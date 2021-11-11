SOL is a band of musicians that formed in the besieged Gaza Strip in 2012. Its founder, Saeed Fadel, plays keyboard; Fares Anbar is a percussionist; and Ahmed al Hadad plays guitar. There’s also Hamada Nasrallah - a singer/composer; and Rahaf Shamaly, the band's only girl member - who complements the group with her melodious voice.

With their motto "Gaza loves life," the band has so far had a great run, participating in several music festivals since 2012. These include the Arabesque Festival in France, the Cuba Cabana Festival in Belgium, and the Palestine Music Exhibition PMX Festival. They also won the French Institute of Music competition in 2020.

SOL is now in Turkey working on their first album.

"We hope that fans will love it," Hamada, SOL's lead vocalist, told TRT World.

While the pandemic brought challenges to the band, it also brought new opportunities.

"Any harsh conditions must be employed to create a spirit of competition and the ability to achieve success and progress. Without tough situations, we will not reach success," said the band's business manager, Rami Warasna.

From Gaza to Turkey

Although the band initially came to Istanbul for an art project, they loved the artistic culture and Istanbul's diversity and decided to settle here. The freedom of movement and countless opportunities available in the city also informed their decision to relocate. That freedom contrasted sharply with Gaza, where the band had to navigate soul-crushing restrictions and siege.

Back in Palestine, the band did achieve success, but there were also hard times like when Rahaf faced a conservative backlash after a live performance at the Nejmeh Square in Gaza in 2019.

The angry and abusive trolls on social media questioned Rahaf's presence amongst her male bandmates and attempted to shun SOL from the Palestinian music scene.

But Rahaf prevailed. She continued performing at concerts and singing patriotic songs made famous by legends like Umm Kulthum, Wadih Al-Safi and others.