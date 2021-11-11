Belarus has blamed the migrant crisis on its border on the European Union and accused the bloc of rejecting talks on measures to reinforce the frontier.

"We would be interested in the crisis being resolved as quickly as possible," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti in an interview on Thursday.

"We offered to the European Union to hold consultations on this matter, but were rebuffed," Makei said.

"Since then, we have proposed to start a dialogue on this matter numerous times, but have not received a positive answer."

Migrants have been trying to cross the Belarus-Poland border for months but the crisis reached a new level when hundreds made a concerted effort this week and were pushed back by Polish borders guards.

'State terrorism'?

Makei pointed to the EU's decision last year to stop financing projects in Belarus to reinforce border infrastructure and build shelters for illegal migrants.

The move came as Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Belarus over a heavy crackdown on the opposition.