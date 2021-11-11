Mousa*, a manager who worked as procurement and logistics manager in the humanitarian sector in Syria, called it quits six months ago. He couldn’t cope with the pressure mounted by the Syrian regime.

Mousa was “pressured on a regular basis” through those who hired him. He gave the account of his ordeal to the Syrian Association for Citizens Dignity (SACD), a civil rights movement established by Syrians, explaining why he quit his job.

Eight years ago, when he got a job at the United Nations through some contacts, he said he wasn’t aware about the menacing reach the Syrian regime had in the organisation.

“I didn’t imagine that there would be interference in all financial details, employees’ salaries, names of beneficiaries and even the organisation’s funding,” he said.

Mousa was among the 45 humanitarian workers from 29 international and local Syrian organisations in the regime-held areas who were interviewed for a report published on Thursday by the organisation.

The report found that the Syrian regime was directly influencing aid organisations to weaponize humanitarian assistance for political gains, as well as appropriating the aid meant for those in need. It also found an unspoken agreement between the regime and aid organisations operating in the regime-controlled areas.

In practice, it means the regime determines who benefits from aid assistance and who does not; and appoints staff, hires employees, directs help and benefits only to its supporters, the aid workers say.

They also blame the regime for setting up “independent” framed Civil Society Organisations to appear in political negotiations as representatives of “civil society” as well as collecting international funds.

More than 50 per cent of aid workers who spoke to SACD said the Syrian military directly or unofficially intervened in their work.

“Politicising aid”

“The acceptance of such interference permeates all aid organisations, international and Syrian; there is now a dangerous symbiosis between these organisations and the regime’s institutions,” SACD has warned.

That’s a sentiment that Ibrahim Olabi, a lawyer at Guernica 37, Int Justice Chambers and founder of Syrian Legal Development Programme shares.

“The problem is not the regime on its own. The UN agencies and states funding those NGOs are allowing this to happen, saying that ‘we don’t want to politicise aid’,” Olabi told TRT World.

“The regime needs these organisations and their aid to be able to feed the people they control,’ Olabi said, noting that the international organisations and donors behind them need to exercise more leverage.

“In my opinion it’s not politicising. On the other hand the regime is politicising the aid and it’s eventually harming more people.”