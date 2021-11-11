The Cuban government said that a decision to ban an opposition demonstration won’t hurt its image and accused the United States and anti-Castro groups in Florida of instigating next week's planned march.

“Reality is what determines image,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told press outlets when asked about the protest that has been organized and discussed widely on social media.

The protest march scheduled for Monday would coincide with the reopening of the country after 20 months of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the 502nd anniversary of the founding of Havana.

“Social networks are a complicated terrain, where along with knowledge and truth, many lies and false news are spread,” Rodríguez said. “I’m sure that it won’t be possible to demonize or isolate Cuba internationally.”

The protest is being planned by Facebook’s Archipielago (Archipelago) initiative. Organizers asked for authorization to hold the march but were denied and are now urging people to take to the streets anyway.

The Foreign Ministry summoned hundreds of foreign diplomats to a meeting Wednesday and accused the US government of instigating the protest as part of a plan to destabilize the country.

The socialist government is intent on preventing a repeat of the largest street protests in two decades that caught officials by surprise in July. They have blamed that unrest partly on US economic sanctions and foes based in the US.

“In no way will we allow the permanent aggression of the United States ... to generate conditions of internal subversion ... to spoil the party,” Rodriguez told the diplomats.