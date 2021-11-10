With only two days to go to the scheduled end of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, or COP26, negotiators will be looking to strike a final deal over the coming days.

A draft statement published in the early hours of Wednesday by the UN climate agency will form the basis for the final political decision.

But the outcome of the much-anticipated conference, touted as the “make or break” moment for tackling the climate crisis, appears anticlimactic to most observers.

One of the key goals of the conference was to produce updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), or emissions reduction goals that each country submits voluntarily, that would make significant strides towards keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The 2015 Paris Agreement requires parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - which has near universal membership – to update and boost their NDCs every five years. With scientists warning that the next decade will be crucial to prevent some of the worst effects of climate change, COP26 was the time to step up those ambitions and lay out plans to achieve them.

But according to research published this week by Climate Action Tracker, the current short-term 2030 targets put the world on track for a 2.4 degrees Celsius temperature increase by the end of the century.

There’s also a significant gap between targets and their implementation, the research said. Under current policies, it is estimated that temperatures will rise to 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

“It is very frustrating,” professor Mizan Khan, Deputy Director of the International Centre for Climate Change & Development at Bangladesh's Independent University and the country’s chief climate finance negotiator, told TRT World. “There is a huge disconnect between climate science and climate policy,” he added.

Proposed by COP26’s president Alok Sharma, the statement itself acknowledges the shortfall by calling on countries that have not yet submitted their updated climate goals to “do so as soon as possible” ahead of the next COP in November 2022.