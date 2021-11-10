A coalition of 19 countries including Britain and the United States have agreed to create zero emissions shipping trade routes between ports.

The signatory countries involved in the "Clydebank Declaration", which was launched at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Wednesday, agreed to support the establishment of at least six green corridors by 2025.

Corridors will require developing supplies of zero emissions fuels, the infrastructure required for decarbonisation and regulatory frameworks.

"It is our aspiration to see many more corridors in operation by 2030," their mission statement said.

Britain's maritime minister Robert Courts said countries alone would not be able to decarbonise shipping routes without the commitment of private and non-governmental sectors.

"The UK and indeed many of the countries, companies and NGOs here today believe zero emissions international shipping is possible by 2050," Courts said at the launch.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the declaration was "a big step forward for green shipping corridors and collective action".

He said the United States was "pressing for the IMO to adopt a goal of zero emissions for international shipping by 2050".

