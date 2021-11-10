WORLD
Taliban to enforce Islamic law in Afghanistan
The ruling group orders the setting up of a military tribunal to implement Islamic religious law.
Following the Taliban's return to power in August, the legal system remains paralysed and members are said to enforce law and order. / AP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
November 10, 2021

The interim Taliban administration has announced the establishment of a military tribunal to enforce Islamic law in Afghanistan.

The tribunal has been formed on the command of supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada to enforce “sharia system, divine decrees, and social reform,” Enamullah Samangani, the group's deputy spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Obaidullah Nezami has been appointed as the tribunal's chairman, with Seyed Aghaz and Zahed Akhundzadeh serving as deputies, the statement added.

According to Samangani, the military tribunal will have the authority to interpret Islamic rulings, issue decrees relevant to Islamic civil laws and jurisprudence in high-level cases, and also register complaints, lawsuits, and petitions against Taliban officials and members of the police, army, and intelligence units.

Administration in limbo

Following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the Taliban's return to power in August, the legal system remains paralysed, and Taliban members are said to enforce law and order.

Meanwhile, the High Directorate of Intelligence, the Taliban intelligence department, said crime rates have dropped, with 82 kidnappers and dozens of thieves apprehended since they took power in August.

Earlier, Hassan Akhund, the acting prime minister, directed officials to investigate the case of “arrest and torture” of Allah Gul Mujahid, a former member of the Wolesi Jirga (lower house).

This was followed by viral videos of Mujahid being beaten and insulted by the Taliban forces.

The interim administration is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis.

