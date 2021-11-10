The Pakistan government’s decision to hold talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has raised concerns that Islamabad might end up ceding too much ground to a violent group behind some of the deadliest attacks in the past decade.

Islamabad and the TTP announced a month-long ceasefire on Tuesday as the two sides agreed to hold talks to reach a lasting settlement.

Not much is known about the sort of concessions Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is offering to the TTP, which has ramped up its assaults on military targets this year.

“In order to ensure that TTP is willing to agree to a sustaining truce, if not a permanent peace, it would need to get a lot back from the state,” says Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia programme at the Wilson Center.

“So far all we have heard is that Pakistan would release some TTP fighters from jail. But I think it would have to make many more concessions than that,” he tells TRT World.

Around two dozen TTP fighters are in Pakistan’s custody.

Kugelman says TTP aims to impose Sharia law and might press Islamabad to allow the group some sort of say in governance in the tribal regions where it holds sway.

Bajaur, Mohmand and South Waziristan are among the seven tribal districts, which border Afghanistan, where the TTP remains active.

In an interview with TRT World in October, Khan disclosed that his government was in talks with TTP leaders. He also said that negotiations were taking place in neighbouring Afghanistan where the Afghan Taliban were helping with the process.

Not forgotten

TTP was formed in 2007 with the aim to enforce its own strict interpretation of religious laws. While ideologically close to the Afghan Taliban, the group has largely focused militant activity targeting the Pakistani state.

The group was behind the 2014 ambush on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar where more than 150 people were killed, most of them children.

That incident mobilised public opinion against the extremist group and TTP fighters were driven out of the tribal regions in a sweeping military operation known as Zarb-e-Azab (named after the Prophet Muhammad’s sword).

Holding talks with a violent group that’s behind such atrocious attacks will be a hard sell for the Pakistani government.

“We condemn this peace deal in the strongest terms,” says Ajoon Khan, whose son Asfand, a tenth grade student, was killed in the APS attack. “We will challenge this in court. It’s not your prerogative to negotiate with the killers. We are the ones who lost our loved ones,” he tells TRT World.

Ajoon is among dozens of parents of murdered school children who have approached the Supreme Court, asking it to hold government and military officials responsible for the security lapse, which resulted in the APS school attack.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan had to appear before the Supreme Court judges himself to present the government's point of view.