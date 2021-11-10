The United States has urged Myanmar's junta to immediately free American journalist Danny Fenster after he was hit with sedition and terrorism charges that could carry life in prison.

"Danny should be released immediately. His continued detention is unacceptable. Journalism is not a crime," a State Department spokesperson said after the charges on Wednesday.

"The profoundly unjust nature of Danny's detention is plain for all the world to see, a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested as he was heading home to see his family in May and has been held in Yangon's Insein prison since.

The 37-year-old is already on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law.

The additional charges under Myanmar's anti-terror and sedition laws open Fenster up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The trial is scheduled to begin on November 16.

