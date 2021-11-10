In the second half of 2021, Russian pressure on Turkey in Syria intensified. On September 1, Moscow targeted places far away from Idlib, in regions where Turkey is working on stabilisation. This is the first such escalation since Turkey and the Syrian National Army (SNA) took control of the Afrin region in March 2018.

This is all part of an ongoing pattern. The Turkish and Russian agreement on securing the M4 highway in Idlib did not prevent Moscow from carrying out numerous raids on infrastructure and civilian facilities in that area in 2020 and 2021. Moreover, it was rare for the Russians to target military groups whom they designate as terrorists, such as Hayat Tahrir al Sham, Ansar al Din, and Huras al Din.

Official statements from the Turkish government condemned the attacks in Idlib and called on Russia to stop targeting civilian facilities. As for Moscow, it consistently blamed Turkey, claiming that the government had not imposed any restrictions on the same military factions it regards as terrorists.

The perceived lack of firmness in Turkey’s response to the attacks in Idlib emboldened Russia to begin attacking new sites in northern Syria. With these attacks, Russia aims to increase pressure on Turkey and force the government to accept new conditions in future negotiations regarding Syria.

Moscow’s message

The September 1 attack took place about a month before a meeting between Presidents Erdogan and Putin. It targeted a Turkish-backed "al Sham Legion" camp near the city of Afrin, which is close to a base of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF).

The Russian attack did not cause any significant damage, but that wasn’t Moscow’s goal - it intended to send a clear message to Ankara that Russia is capable of attacking any military site in northern Syria, even if it is affiliated with the Turkish-backed SNA.

Moreover, Russia hopes these attacks will increase pressure on Turkey and create chaos in Afrin and the Euphrates Shield areas. These include oil re-fuelling stations in al Bab, the internal crossing between SNA and regime-control area; and Jarablus, the border crossing between Turkey and Syria. Unlike Russia, Turkey does not attack nor respond to attacks in northern Syria as part of its counterbalancing strategy vis-a-vis Russia and the US.

Through these attacks, Moscow is demonstrating to Ankara that the external and internal border areas will not be safe and stable unless an agreement - one that no doubt serves Russia’s interests - is reached.

Ankara’s strategy

On October 26, 2021, the Turkish Parliament approved the extension of the government's authorisation memorandum to send troops to Iraq and Syria for another two years.

The approval came as the Turkish army intensified its artillery attacks on more than one site in Syria. They specifically targeted the positions of SDF forces that have at various times over the past two months posed a direct threat to Turkish forces.