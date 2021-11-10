Pro-Palestine activists have forced the Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely to evacuate the London School of Economics.

Many videos posted on social media showed the moment when she was forced to rush out from the LSE premises following a pro-Palestine protest over her participation in an event organised by the university's debating society on Tuesday evening.

Surrounded by security guards, Hotovely was seen fleeing the campus in a car amid "shame on you" chants by protesters holding Palestinian flags.

There has been a noticeable increase in pro-Palestine protests in the UK in recent years despite Israeli lobbying efforts to enhance Israel's image.

Most Israeli ambassadors to the UK and many pro-Israel speakers have been faced with protests outside their events.

Last September, Labour Party and Liberal Democrats Party adopted positions supporting Palestinian rights and condemning Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

On Wednesday, Hotovely tweeted, "I’m thankful for all the support I have received from the British government, many friends and partners."

"I had an excellent event at #LSE and I will not be intimidated. I will continue to share the Israeli story and hold open dialogue with all parts of British society," she added.