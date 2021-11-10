Israelis have once again shown their contempt for any signs indicating the possibility of a Palestinian statehood by disapproving the US demand to reopen Washington’s consulate for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem.

The former Trump administration not only moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem but also closed Washington’s consulate, which had served Palestinians for several decades. Trump's decision seemed to be in line with Tel Aviv's longstanding policy of recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, rejecting a Palestinian state.

Both moves have been widely condemned and considered to be against international law and Palestine’s right to exist as an independent sovereign nation. President Joe Biden had previously pledged to undo Trump’s consulate move, although he also said that the US embassy could still stay in Jerusalem.

“Looked at from the Israeli point of view, reopening a consulate in East Jerusalem will likely be seen as a sign of weakness on the part of the [Naftali] Bennett government and the end of the good old days of Trumpism,” says Richard Falk, a prominent international law professor.

According to the professor, Trump’s blatant approach toward Jerusalem that unabashedly favoured Israel has also been seen as an abandonment of the two-state diplomacy, which has been the main foundation of the international consensus since the Oslo Accords in 1993.

The US consulate “symbolised an appreciation of Palestinian claims to the city” and its closure was “a blow to the prestige and effectiveness of the Palestinian Authority”, Falk tells TRT World.

In this sense, its reopening would internationally bring back “the question as to whether Jerusalem was the 'eternal and undivided' capital of Israel, a continuing affront to the Islamic world,” says Falk.

Israelis are furious about Biden's move as it rekindles the public criticism of the consulate issue, wasting Tel Aviv's full throttle lobbying in Washington.

"There is no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem. We always present our position quietly without drama and we expect it to be understood. Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel," said Naftali Bennett after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed Washington’s demand to reopen its consulate to Israelis.

Like Falk, other experts also think that Bennett’s rejection is rooted in Tel Aviv’s eternal fear that the rise of a Palestinian state will pose an existential challenge to Israel.

“Because that will be a recognition of Israel’s failure for the past years to the notion that Jerusalem is Israel’s undivided capital and it will shake Israel’s image,” says Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst.

Will US-Israeli friction lead to any tensions?

Alhelou also believes that this kind of disagreement might lead to increased tensions between the Biden administration and the new fragile Israeli government comprising eight different parties.

“Such a decision will cause a stressful relationship between the two allies and will trigger Tel Aviv to tarnish Biden’s image and bring him down,” Alhelou tells TRT World.

“Clearly, this is the battle of wills between the Biden and Bennett administrations,” says Kamel Hawwash, a British-Palestinian academic and activist. While Israel claims that Jerusalem is its undivided capital, reopening the American consulate can reinstate “hope” that it would “become the US embassy to Palestine in East Jerusalem” in the future, Hawwash tells TRT World.

Hawwash sees some signs of uneasiness toward Israel in the US Congress. “There are also other issues including supply of aid to Israel that is now being questioned. It used to be without any questioning,” the political analyst says.

“It’s really important if the US believes in the two-state solution, it sticks to its guns and insists on reopening the consulate in East Jerusalem.”