TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey marks 83rd death anniversary of founding father Ataturk
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the leader of the country’s War of Independence and founder of the Republic, died in 1938 in Istanbul at the age of 57.
Turkey marks 83rd death anniversary of founding father Ataturk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid his respects to Ataturk at Anitkabir mausoleum in the capital Ankara. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
November 10, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the 83rd anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey. 

Erdogan paid his respects to the country's founder and leader of its independence movement, at Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum, in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

"We will never allow the integrity of our country; the survival of our state; the unity, peace, and ancient values of our noble nation to be attacked," Erdogan wrote in the Anitkabir memorial book.

"We continue to enlarge and develop our republic, which you established and entrusted to us, and to make it the shining star of its region and the world, despite the hostiles involved in the aspirations of the invaders," he added.

"With the historical successes we have achieved in every field, especially in education, health, security, and industry, we are moving towards our 2023 goals with determination."

READ MORE: Turkey marks 105th anniversary of Canakkale naval victory

Vice President Fuat Oktay also posted a message of respect on Twitter, saying he commemorated Ataturk with "respect, gratitude, and mercy" on the 83rd anniversary of his death. 

Before leaving his written message, Erdogan placed a wreath on Ataturk's mausoleum and joined in a standing moment of silence before taking part in the National Anthem along with his accompanying delegation.

RECOMMENDED

As is customary, daily life stopped at 0605GMT (9:05 am local time), sirens wailed to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at the age of 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

The battle of Turkish independence started on May 15, 1919, when the first bullet against the occupying Greek forces was fired.

Incredible achievements on the battlefield led to Turkish independence, and the Republic of Turkey was founded on October 29, 1923.

READ MORE: Turkey: a veteran nation of Gallipoli

Ataturk became the first president of the republic until November 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at the age of 57 due to cirrhosis.

Another ceremony was held at Turkey's parliament in tribute to Ataturk.

Turkish people traditionally visit Ataturk's mausoleum every November 10 to pay their respects.

READ MORE: World War I anniversary: Why its impact can be felt even today

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia