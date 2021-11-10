Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the 83rd anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Erdogan paid his respects to the country's founder and leader of its independence movement, at Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum, in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

"We will never allow the integrity of our country; the survival of our state; the unity, peace, and ancient values of our noble nation to be attacked," Erdogan wrote in the Anitkabir memorial book.

"We continue to enlarge and develop our republic, which you established and entrusted to us, and to make it the shining star of its region and the world, despite the hostiles involved in the aspirations of the invaders," he added.

"With the historical successes we have achieved in every field, especially in education, health, security, and industry, we are moving towards our 2023 goals with determination."

Vice President Fuat Oktay also posted a message of respect on Twitter, saying he commemorated Ataturk with "respect, gratitude, and mercy" on the 83rd anniversary of his death.

Before leaving his written message, Erdogan placed a wreath on Ataturk's mausoleum and joined in a standing moment of silence before taking part in the National Anthem along with his accompanying delegation.