Polish police have detained over 50 migrants who crossed into Poland from Belarus over the last 24 hours.

Tomasz Krupa, spokesman for the Podlaskie regional police, told AFP news agency on Wednesday that the arrests were made near Bialowieza village, near Poland's border with Belarus, after "they illegally crossed the border".

Krupa said police were still looking for others, who had evaded detention.

The situation on Poland-Belarus border remains tense as the two countries trade blame on influx of migrants.

"The situation is not calm," Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish Radio on Wednesday, adding that smaller groups of migrants were now attempting to breach the border of the EU and NATO member.

"While two days ago we had one large group concentrated near Kuznica Bialostocka and there was... an attempt to force the border, now we are dealing with smaller groups, although numerous, which are simultaneously attacking the Polish border in several places," he said.

