TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey set to embark on mass production of unmanned ground vehicles
UGVs of various sizes and capacities are already delivered to the field as experiments and prototypes.
Turkey set to embark on mass production of unmanned ground vehicles
The use of UGVs will increase with the rapid development of the technology and the benefits it will create in the future, according to Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB). / AA Archive
By ahmed amrawi
November 10, 2021

The Turkish defence industry is set to start the mass production of lightweight, medium and heavy-class unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in the near future.

The announcement was made during a ceremony on UGVs and military robotic technology, which took place at local defence company FNSS's facility in Ankara on Tuesday.

Several agreements were signed at the ceremony, which was attended by Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), and representatives from prominent Turkish defence industry firms, including Aselsan, Havelsan and Katmerciler.

The SSB and Havelsan signed an agreement on the development of a heavy class UGV, and the “Declaration of Intent on Mass Production of Medium-Class UGV” was also signed between Aselsan, Best Group, Elektroland and Havelsan.

“With the success we have achieved in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), it is obvious that it is necessary to introduce a similar system for land, sea and even submarine vehicles, even to move toward multirole unmanned vehicles and to work directly with robotic systems,” Demir told the gathering.

READ MORE:US, Turkey in talks over F-35 'dispute resolution'

RECOMMENDED

Experiments underway

UGVs of various sizes and capacities were already delivered to the field as experiments and prototypes, Demir added.

He pointed out that the use of UGVs will increase with the rapid development of the technology and the benefits it will create in the future.

“Meeting multiple operational needs will only be possible with the integration and interoperability of such systems,” Demir said. 

“Our aim in battle is for our forces to have an opportunity to intimidate their opponents and defeat them, to have a structure that sees without being seen, senses without being sensed and strikes without being hit,” the defence official said.

READ MORE:Will the F-16 crisis be a setback for Turkey–US relations?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia