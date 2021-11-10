In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel's right-wing Defence Minister Benny Gantz has threatened operations against Iranian nuclear facilities that "haven't been seen in the past."

The Israeli Chief of Staff, Aviv Kohavi, told the country's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset that its "accelerating operational planning and preparedness to deal with Iran and the military nuclear threat. Thankfully, the budget that was approved [last week] makes it possible to contend with a variety of threats."

Israeli saber-rattling against Iran comes as the UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China agreed to meet on November 29 to kick-start nuclear negotiations that have stalled since former president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

In late October it was revealed that the Israeli Air Force would resume training for a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed that the country will increase military spending in a bid to outspend Iran. Israeli politicians have announced that they want to spend more than $1.5 billion on confronting Iran in the coming years.

A clue of what that may mean in practice was revealed by Gantz, who in recent weeks said that "in the past year we've continued to act against our enemies in missions and secret operations throughout the entire Middle East."

Almost five months after Iran elected Ebrahim Raisi as its new president, a conservative, the Islamic republic agreed to restart negotiations in Vienna about reviving the nuclear deal that the US scuppered during the Trump administration.

Iranian authorities have warned that they don't trust the process, given that Washington reneged on the previous deal.