Amir Khan Muttaqi, the interim Afghan foreign minister, will visit Pakistan for the first time since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan.

A senior-level delegation led by Muttaqi will travel to Pakistan on November 10, a spokesperson of the Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"(The) delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people, and will include ministers and working groups from Finance and Trade Ministries," Balkhi tweeted.

Pakistan's foreign ministry official told reporters in the capital Islamabad that Muttaqi will discuss a string of issues with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, including bilateral relationships, visas to Afghan nationals, and cross-border movement.

Troika Plus meeting

Earlier, Pakistan extended a special invitation to Muttaqi to attend the Troika Plus meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad on November 11.

The meeting will include Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, US State Department's Special Representative, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan Thomas West, Russia's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong.