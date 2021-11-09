The United Nations World Food Programme(WFP) has warned that three million more are now “teetering on the edge of famine” in 43 countries worldwide.

By underlining the acute hunger spiking around the world, the WFP said on November 8 that the number of people inching towards famine rose to 45 million, and that three more million have been added to the tally in just a year.

In 2019, the number of people on the brink of famine was 27 million. As the pandemic came, the number increased, exacerbating the crisis.

“Tens of millions of people are staring into an abyss. We’ve got conflict, climate change and COVID-19 driving up the numbers of the acutely hungry, and the latest data show there are now more than 45 million people marching towards the brink of starvation,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

“Fuel costs are up, food prices are soaring, fertilizer is more expensive, and all of this feeds into new crises like the one unfolding now in Afghanistan, as well as long-standing emergencies like Yemen and Syria,” Beasley added.

The agency bases the increase on the Afghan people living within the official hunger classification alongside other increases in Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, Angola, Kenya, and Burundi.

The WFP and its humanitarian partners have been ramping up efforts to assist millions of people facing starvation. However, the needs to ease famine are vastly more than available resources at a time when traditional funding streams are overstretched.

Approximately $ 7 billion is needed to avert global famine as this cost was $ 6.6 billion earlier in the year.

“As the cost of humanitarian assistance rises exponentially, we need more funds to reach families across the globe who have already exhausted their capacity to cope with extreme hunger,” the WFP chief said in the statement.