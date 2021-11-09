A few days ago, a US federal judge Leonie Brinkema pronounced a judgment, ceasing several civil lawsuits against warlord Khalifa Haftar until the end of the December 24 elections in Libya.

Brinkema's decision was made public by Essam Amish, who heads a think-tank named the Libyan-American coalition.

Amish smells foul play, arguing that the court has come under the influence of Tobruk-based and Aguila Saleh-led House of Representatives (HoR). Saleh has earned the reputation of being Haftar's sidekick.

Amish said the US trials against Haftar have become political with the intervention of HoR and postponing them until the elections are over has put a psychological strain on the victims, who want the American justice system to resume the prosecution of the warlord.

Haftar is accused of being involved in human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and torture committed by his forces during the course of Libya's civil war.

For regional experts, the US is working behind the scenes to normalise Haftar's participation in the December 24 elections as a presidential candidate and the court's decision is in line with that policy rather than supporting a fair and democratic transition in the war-affected country.

Sami Hamdi, the Managing Director of the International Interest, a global risk and intelligence company, tells TRT World that Washington's priority in Libya is to contain Russia and ending the conflict is important since it has facilitated Moscow's 'expansion' in the region.

“Whether that end to the conflict comes via a decisive military 'victory' by Haftar, the emergence of a new autocratic regime, or elections is irrelevant. The US looks at Libya through a 'security and stability' lens which is why it has worked with individual militias such as those in Misrata, allowed Haftar's Tripoli offensive in 2019, and appears to be easing the way for Haftar to run in elections,” Hamdi says.

“Washington wants a 'winner' and is ready to work with anyone.”

Abdulkader Assad, the chief editor of The Libya Observer and Libya Alahrar English, believes “the court decision is nothing but another way of the US support for its citizen and long-time CIA asset, Haftar, to keep his chances in running in December elections''.

On the other hand, warlord Haftar’s son, Saddam visited Israel on Monday, seeking political and military support from Israel.