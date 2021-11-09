The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Sara Duterte-Carpio, has removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City.

She announced her decision on Tuesday, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year.

"This afternoon I am withdrawing my candidacy for mayor of Davao City," she said, announcing her brother Sebastian, her vice mayor, will run instead.

Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayoral contest.

She told supporters on Facebook that further announcements would be made later.

The 43-year-old led opinion polls throughout this year as the most preferred candidate for president, but has repeatedly said she was not interested in running for president.

READ MORE:Daughter of Philippines' Duterte to run for presidential elections in May

A possible alliance

The Philippines holds elections in May 2022 for positions from president down to governors, mayors and local officials. The window for changing candidates expires on November 15.

President Duterte, 76, cannot seek a second term under the constitution, and plans to retire.