Poland has warned that an unprecedented wave of migrants trying to illegally enter the country from Belarus threatens the security of the entire European Union.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki issued the warning after visiting the border, where hundreds of migrants camped out in freezing overnight temperatures, on Tuesday.

"Sealing the Polish border is our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake," Morawiecki tweeted.

"This hybrid attack of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko’s regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and EU."

Belarus denied the charges that it was coordinating the attempted crossings.

The Belarusian defence ministry called the allegations "unfounded and unsubstantiated" and accused Poland of "deliberately" escalating tensions.

"We would like to warn the Polish side in advance against any provocations directed against the Republic of Belarus to justify illegal use of force against disadvantaged, unarmed people, among whom there are many children and women," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

