Poverty rate in the Gaza Strip has risen to 59 percent from 43 percent five years ago due to "very high unemployment and deteriorating social conditions".

The World Bank said in a report released on Tuesday that unemployment in the Gaza Strip stood at 45 percent.

The Strip was hit hard during 11-days of devastating conflict with Israel in May, while the economy was also impacted by restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, the report revealed.

"The dire living conditions and the high dependency on social assistance of the people of Gaza is of particular concern," said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for the West Bank and Gaza.

"The way ahead is still uncertain," Kanthan said.

Occupied West Bank