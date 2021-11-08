As a child, James Kofi Annan remembers he understood injustice.

“It didn't make sense to me that I should have to work from 3am to 8pm, typically,” the 42-year-old tells TRT World from Winneba, on the central Ghana coast.

James is the head of Challenging Heights, an organisation that rescues and reintegrates youth who have fallen victim to trafficking and debt bondage.

He was six years old when he was sold into slavery to work on a fishing vessel, where he remained until his escape six years later.

“That was too long a number of hours for a child of my age at that time to work,” he recalls, “sometimes you were working continuously throughout the night, [or] be tortured in many ways when you made a mistake.”

He eventually managed to escape and rebuild his life. He went on to become a banker, a job he later would quit to establish an organisation to help children and young people out of the same cycle of poverty and debt bondage that had led his parents to give him away as a child.

Modern slavery is inevitably linked to poverty, often compounded by the need to migrate. Climate change is increasingly recognised as a major driver of migration or internal displacement.

An estimated 40 million people are thought to be victims of modern slavery worldwide. One in four is a minor, and almost three quarters are women and girls. Far from being a problem of the developing world, victims are found in farms, households and on the streets in rich countries. About 4,000 teenagers exploited to sell drugs in London are also recognised as victims of modern slavery.

In Ghana, it is estimated that nearly five in 1,000 people are victims of bonded or forced labour and other forms of modern slavery.

Trapped on Lake Volta

Lake Volta, the largest artificial lake in the world in southeastern Ghana has received some degree of attention in recent years as a hub for child labour and exploitation.

According to the NGO Free the Slaves, more than one third of 1,621 households it surveyed around Lake Volta are affected by child slavery.

Children and young people are taken to work in the fishing industry from very young ages, usually in exchange for money or loans provided to their parents. As families keep borrowing money in order to meet their needs, the debt continues to mount and the child – whom the trafficker would have paid an initial sum for – becomes trapped.

“The parents themselves, as a coping mechanism, decide to sell their children to [a] fisherman in order to get money. But anything they get is not enough to survive,” James explains. Young people end up “working endlessly without knowing how much [their] parents owe the trafficker and how long it is going to take to pay the debt.”

James was one of those children. His family migrated to Lake Volta from the coast, where fish stocks had been dwindling for years.

“I'd always wanted to run away, but it was not easy.” James recounts.