Daniel Ortega's victory claim in Nicaragua’s presidential election has triggered a flood of condemnation from western and some Latin American states, which described the votes as “neither free nor fair”.

According to official partial results released on Monday, incumbent Ortega was easily securing a fourth consecutive term as Nicaragua's president.

US President Joe Biden was among the first to criticise the elections even before the partial results were out, slamming Nicaraguan presidential elections as a "sham".

"What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, orchestrated today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic," Biden said in a White House statement on Sunday.

A statement by all 27 EU members accused Ortega of "systematic incarceration, harassment and intimidation" of opponents, journalists and activists.

The EU said the elections "complete the conversion of Nicaragua into an autocratic regime." Chile, Costa Rica, Spain and Britain called for detained opposition leaders to be freed.

"Elections were neither, free, nor fair, nor competitive," said Jose Manuel Albares, Spanish Foreign Minister.

Russia, on the other hand, backed Ortega, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov considering US calls for countries not to recognise the outcome as "unacceptable."

READ MORE:Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega secures fourth term after contentious election

‘Farce elections’