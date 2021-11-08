The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations children's agency have kicked off a polio vaccination campaign, the first nationwide campaign to fight the disease in three years in Afghanistan.

Naikwali Shah Momim, the National Emergency Operations Coordinator for the polio programme at Afghanistan's Health Ministry, said the campaign had started in various parts of the country on Monday but added there were several hurdles around a shortage of trained staff.

The campaign, which is aimed at reaching over 3 million children, had received Taliban backing, which would allow teams to reach children in previously inaccessible parts of the country, the WHO said.

"The urgency with which the Taliban leadership wants the polio campaign to proceed demonstrates a joint commitment to maintain the health system and restart essential immunizations to avert further outbreaks of preventable diseases," said Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the eastern Mediterranean, in a statement.

Polio still crippling Afghan, Pakistani children