Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping has conducted a spacewalk, the first by a woman in China's space history.

Wang stepped out of the main module of the Chinese Tiangong space station along with another crew member on Sunday night to complete a 6.5 hour equipment installation.

Wang and Zhai Zhigang safely returned to the station core module early on Monday, according to China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

"This marks the first extravehicular activity of the Shenzhou-13 crew, and it is also the first in China's space history involving the participation of a woman astronaut," CMSA said.

"The whole process was smooth and successful," CMSA concluded.

The spacewalk was the first since the arrival of the three-member team at the space station on October 16.

China’s first long-term space station

Sunday's operation came just weeks after Wang, Zhai and their third team member, Ye Guangfu, blasted off from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China's Gobi desert.