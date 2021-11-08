Turkey's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar is in Azerbaijan with top military officers to participate in celebrations of the country's first anniversary of the Karabakh war victory.

Welcomed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and other officials in capital Baku on Monday, Akar and the officers were taken to Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center to join a Victory Day ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akar said, “Victory has been won but a new struggle has begun to ensure a permanent peace that will bring stability to the Caucasus after many years.”

Earlier on Monday in Shusha, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said the country was able to "mobilise all our forces and kick the enemy out," referring to Armenian militias that occupied Karabakh since 1991. "Armenia is now a defeated state."

'Armenia should abandon hostility'

Aliyev and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have displayed an extremely constructive approach to bequeath peace to future generations, and have opened the door to a new era based on stability and cooperation, Akar noted.

“Everyone needs to know that a future cannot be built on grudge and hatred. Armenia should abandon hostility and look to the future,” he said.

Hasanov said victory in the Karabakh war is one of the most magnificent pages in Azerbaijan’s history.

During and after the war, he said, Azerbaijan was bolstered by the political and moral support shown at the highest levels by "brotherly" country Turkey.

Turkish defence chief in liberated Shusha

Akar and military officials later visited Shusha, which was liberated from Armenian occupation after 28 years in November.

The Turkish delegation was received by Aliyev.