Scenario One: A voluptuous, dark-skinned woman in lingerie rests her head on a bare-chested man and stares unapologetically at the camera. She wears the age-old symbol of marital fidelity: a mangalsutra.

Scenario Two: A well-dressed family enjoy a Diwali and use the disputed term "Jashn-e-Riwaaz" (as opposed to "Jashn-e-Riwaaj"), which translates to ‘celebration of tradition’. What’s missing? The bindi, a coloured dot worn in the middle of the forehead by Indian women.

Scenario Three: Two young women discuss the importance of karwachauth - fasting observed by married Hindu women from sunrise to moonrise - while getting ready for the event. In the evening they stand on a terrace and stare at one another through the channi (ceremonial sieve), confirming they are a couple.

Result: Copious social-media trolling. By offending Indian/Hindu sensibilities, there have been ensuing allegations of nudity, of ‘festival jihad,’ and threats of legal action.

Welcome to an altered reality where a simple advertisement can result in calls for a total boycott and ostracisation. All the three brands — Sabyasachi Jewellery, Fabindia, and Dabur — cowed to public pressure and withdrew their campaign within a couple of days. They then issued an ‘unconditional apology for unintentionally hurting sensibilities.’

But how does an advertisement that promotes tradition, espouses inclusivity and embraces cultural diversity hurt sensibilities? Celebrated ad-man Piyush Pandey says it is difficult for advertisers to continue with their campaigns “unless the law and order situation protects the people. Advertisers don’t want people to get hurt, so they withdrew the ad not because it was wrong but because it was a threat to their people,” he said, adding that the government and legal system have to “wake up to this.”

The self-proclaimed custodians of Indian/Hindu culture have collectively raised their voice against ads that they deem improper. Never mind that it is probably only a handful of fringe elements responsible for the outcry, and who probably have no understanding of the real cultural significance of their own religion. Ironically, it is this same Hindu culture that saw a woman (Sita) choose her own husband, and another (Draupadi) lived with five men. The story of Arjuna cursed to spend time as a hermaphrodite is also well-known.

But many, including BJP-Maharashtra Palghar district legal advisor Ashutosh Dubey; Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra; Right-Wing journalist Anand Ranganathan; Lok Sabha MP and president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tajsvi Surya; and others were up in arms at the way Indian/Hindu traditions and culture were being portrayed by such advertisements.