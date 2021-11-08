Note: This is the first of a two-part publication examining the rise of Daesh-K and the extent of its relationship with the Taliban. The second part of the article can be read here.

The nagging persistence of Daesh’s so-called Khorasan wing continued last week in a brazen commando-style raid on a military hospital in Kabul, which killed Taliban garrison commander Hamdullah Mukhlis.

The group continues to mount an internal challenge to the so-called emirate already struggling to overcome international isolation and an economic crisis. Though Daesh lost most of its territory in the Afghan east against a Taliban campaign in 2019-20, its capacity for spectacular assaults in the Afghan capital remains.

In contrast to many other Daesh attacks, which often targeted civilians and especially minorities as a point of order, this week’s raid struck what was at least theoretically a military target. In that respect it was not very different from the same sorts of attacks that the Haqqanis, a network within the Taliban movement, in particular, had been mounting in Kabul through the 2010s.

The more typical Daesh operation in urban Afghanistan has been a systemic attempt to attack civilians, often simply to make a point. Though the Taliban insurgency and, indeed, other Afghan groups – both linked and opposed to the American occupation – were not short of civilian victims, it was rare to target civilians in such a pointed manner as Daesh did repeatedly through the latter 2010s.

These operations often bore an uncanny resemblance to the neighbouring insurgency that had dogged Pakistan for years, and this was not a coincidence; much of Daesh’s Khorasan wing overlapped with the misleadingly named “Pakistani Taliban” insurgency, and to this day, the Khorasan wing’s command heavily comprises militants from the eastern side of the Afghan-Pakistani border, including its mysterious governor-general, Shihab Sadiq.

Pakistan’s insurgency and Daesh’s regional roots

As I have argued elsewhere, the “Pakistani Taliban” insurgency that took off in the late 2000s largely stemmed from factors extraneous both to Afghanistan and the Taliban movement – Pakistani peripheral politics as well as sectarian militias and militants. These groups varied widely, but they largely coalesced in 2001-02, when Pakistan’s decision to formally support the American invasion of Afghanistan and indeed to ban several such groups threw them in the same camp.

By the mid-2000s, the influence of Al Qaeda fighters fleeing Afghanistan and large-scale Pakistani military and American aerial campaigns had served to bolster the ranks of this loose coalition with thousands of Pashtun clansmen, principally from the Mahsud and Wazir clans.