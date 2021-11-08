A gaping toxic wound of oil waste the size of the island of Manhattan stretches across the northern Ecuadorian Amazon, leaching cancer-causing toxins into the local waterways every day. It has been there my entire lifetime and has caused thousands of deaths while setting a horrific precedent of environmental destruction replicated elsewhere in the rainforest.

That deadly wound has created another type of damage thousands of miles away. The "infection" has spread northwards and exposed a level of US corruption and corporate criminality that shakes the foundation of the US judicial system.

From 1964-1992, Chevron (under its Texaco brand), the first oil company to drill in the Amazon, deliberately dumped over 16 billion gallons of toxic oil-drilling waters into 916 open-air unlined pits in the rainforest. Subsequent efforts by Chevron to use every means at its disposal to avoid paying for a clean-up have proven to be a dire threat to the environmental movement.

In 2011, after Indigenous and farmer communities won an epic legal victory spanning 18 years, Chevron refused to pay the $9.5 billion Ecuadorian judgement. This, despite its arguing for eight years in US courts that Ecuador was the proper venue and committing to respect its court's decision.

Two weeks before the 2011 Ecuadorian decision, Chevron filed a civil RICO suit (an anti-racketeering law created to go after the mafia) specifically designed to prevent the evidence of its admitted crimes in the Amazon from being introduced in US court.

The fact that the US judiciary, in the very same district that denied the Ecuadorians the right to seek justice, would then permit Chevron to preemptively file RICO charges preventing enforcement, reveals a fundamental lack of respect for justice in favour of corporate interests.

Pro-corporate playbook

Chevron's retaliatory Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP suit) is lauded by the pro-corporate Americans for Tort Reform as the "new playbook to go after corporate gadflies".

The former UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association had already expressed her concern over a "worrying new approach" in the US of litigants using the RICO statute to "intimidate advocacy groups and activists".

This legal "kill step" strategy, so-called by Chevron's own lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, was meant to not only invalidate the decision of the Ecuadorian supreme court, but to vilify and eventually criminalise the Ecuadorians’ lawyers and advocates.