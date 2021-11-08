WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan decriminalises far-right party behind anti-France protests
The religious group was banned a year ago over violent rallies demanding the expulsion of the French envoy in Pakistan over caricatures insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad published in France.
Pakistan decriminalises far-right party behind anti-France protests
The group has been campaigning on the single issue of defending Pakistan’s blasphemy law. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 8, 2021

The Pakistani government has lifted the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that triggered violent anti-France protests, which left at least six officers and four demonstrators dead.

The interior ministry lifted the ban against the religious party, which was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet in France, late on Sunday.

The ban was lifted in the “larger national interest” amid assurances the party would not indulge in violent activities in future, the government said.

The move followed last week’s deal between the government and TLP that stipulated an end to the protest march on Islamabad, which started on October 22, and Islamabad’s pledge to drop pending charges against the party’s detained leader Saad Rizvi.

Authorities say they freed more than 1,000 detained TLP supporters last week, and a process is underway to release Rizvi, who was arrested a year ago.

TLP supporters are yet to formally announce the end of their march and scores of demonstrators are still sitting along a highway in the city of Wazirabad.

READ MORE:Pakistan's far-right group vows to march on capital after deadly clashes

Anti-France sentiment

RECOMMENDED

Rizvi’s party gained prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, campaigning on the single issue of defending the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

The party started demanding the expulsion of the French envoy in October 2020, when French President Emmanuel Macron tried to defend caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as freedom of expression.

Macron’s comments came after a young Muslim beheaded a French school teacher who had shown caricatures of the prophet in class.

The images were republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the deadly 2015 attack against the publication for the original caricatures.

That enraged many Muslims to whom those depictions were blasphemous.

READ MORE: The rise of the religious group behind violent protests in Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report