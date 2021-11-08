The Pakistani government has lifted the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that triggered violent anti-France protests, which left at least six officers and four demonstrators dead.

The interior ministry lifted the ban against the religious party, which was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet in France, late on Sunday.

The ban was lifted in the “larger national interest” amid assurances the party would not indulge in violent activities in future, the government said.

The move followed last week’s deal between the government and TLP that stipulated an end to the protest march on Islamabad, which started on October 22, and Islamabad’s pledge to drop pending charges against the party’s detained leader Saad Rizvi.

Authorities say they freed more than 1,000 detained TLP supporters last week, and a process is underway to release Rizvi, who was arrested a year ago.

TLP supporters are yet to formally announce the end of their march and scores of demonstrators are still sitting along a highway in the city of Wazirabad.

Anti-France sentiment