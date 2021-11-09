Omar Jamal recalls running as fast as he could to save his grandfather’s grave as Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem began demolitions at Al-Yousufiya Muslim Cemetery.

The demolitions followed a decision by Israeli authorities’ to build a Jewish “national park”, set to open in 2022 on top of the centuries-old cemetery.

The Israeli municipality previously said burial sites in the large cemetery will not be harmed, but last month municipality workers bulldozed some of the graves in one section, unearthing human remains and scattering bones.

Jamal was worried that his grandfather’s grave, which until now remains untouched, would soon face the same fate.

“When I reached the cemetery, I could not believe what I saw there. There were several bulldozers at the site and heavy security presence. Plans to build a park on the bodies of the dead makes no sense,” Jamal told TRT World.

Jamal found himself in the company of dozens of other Palestinians whose relatives are buried in the same cemetery. They were also rallying against the demolition order.

Some, including Jamal, pleaded with the soldiers to have the bulldozers back down.

Israeli forces responded by beating the protesters and firing stun grenades and tear gas into the crowd. A handful were arrested and some were temporarily banned from visiting the cemetery - including Jamal.

“When I saw the graves being bulldozed, I asked the soldiers why they were doing this? They hit me with batons and arrested me,” Jamal said.

Kefah Mohammed al-Abbasi’s late husband, who died of cancer in 2018, is also buried in the same cemetery.

Since the demolition order came through, al-Abbasi and her daughter have been taking shifts at the cemetery to ensure that his grave is protected at all times.

"We went there for about ten days. We decided to sit by his grave to protect it from being attacked. Other Palestinians, who were also protecting the graves of their loved ones, supported us, offering us water and food while we were there,” she said.

“But while we were there, the soldiers attacked my daughter and other protestors. They beat her and tried to push her out of the graveyard."

The loss of historical Palestinian property

Adjacent to the eastern side of the Al-Yousufiya Cemetery is the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound, which dates to the Ayyubid dynasty of the late 12th and early 13th century.

It is one of Jerusalem’s endowed properties and the burial site of historical Islamic figures, prominent scholars, and hundreds of Palestinians/Jordanians killed during the 1967 war.

The imminent destruction of the Al-Yousufiya Cemetery began looming over Jerusalem’s Palestinian communnity well before demolition orders were given last month.

The desecration of cemeteries, along with Muslim holy sites, began right after the Nakba (the Catastrophe) and the subsequent establishment of Israel in 1948.

According to Palestinian American historian Rashid Khalidi, before the establishment of Israel in 1948, all public religious endowments, including mosques, churches, cemeteries and holy sites, were under communal control.

After 1948 — and the destruction of over 400 Palestinian villages — all Muslim endowment property throughout the country was taken over by Israel’s Custodian of Absentee Property.

Over time, the properties were delegated to the Israel Lands Authority, state bodies like the Jewish National Fund, or placed in private hands.

As a result, many mosques, cemeteries and holy sites were declared neglected, restricted or put to secular use.

‘Judaising the land’

Muslim cemeteries in Jerusalem date back centuries. One of the biggest and most historically significant is the Mamilla Cemetery, which spans more than 20 hectares of land.

Israel’s Religious Affairs Ministry vowed to protect and respect the site in 1948, proclaiming it “as one of the most prominent Muslim cemeteries.”

Despite Israel designating the cemetery as an antiquities site, a parking lot was built on the northern quadrant of the cemetery in 1964. Israeli authorities later built “Independence Park” over the west end.