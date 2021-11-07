The West African regional grouping ECOWAS has announced new individual sanctions on military-ruled Mali and Guinea, while calling on both countries to honour timetables for a return to democracy.

Mali had "officially written" to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, heading the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, to inform him that the Sahel country could not hold elections as planned, he said.

On Sunday, ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou announced a decision "to sanction all those implicated in the delay" in organising elections set for February 27 in Mali, he said to AFP during a summit between the 15-nation member countries in Ghana's capital Accra.

"All the transition authorities are concerned by the sanctions which will take immediate effect," Brou said, adding that they included travel bans and assets freezes.

ECOWAS initially imposed sanctions and border closures on Mali after last year’s coup, but lifted them months later, after coup leaders agreed to the 18-month transition.