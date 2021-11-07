Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-government rally in the capital on Sunday.

"The story that the population in Addis is vehemently opposed to us is absolutely overstated," Getachew Reda, spokesman for Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) told AFP in an interview on Saturday night.

"Addis is a melting pot. People with all kinds of interests live in Addis. The claim that Addis will turn into a bloodbath if we enter Addis is absolutely ridiculous."

While the rebels would enter Addis Ababa to overthrow Abiy, he said taking the capital was not "an objective".

He also said the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopia's politics for nearly 30 years until Abiy came to power in 2018, had no desire to take back power.

Pro-government rally

Tens of thousands joined a pro-government rally on Sunday where attendees dismissed Western diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, spearheaded by US official Jeffrey Feltman who arrived in the country on Thursday.

Rally-goers held signs blasting Western media for broadcasting "fake news" overstating rebel gains and urging the US to "stop sucking our blood".

Addis Ababa mayor Adanech Abebe said in a speech that Ethiopia's foes were trying to "terrorise our population".

"They say Addis Ababa is surrounded, but Addis Ababa is only surrounded by its incredible people, by its vigilant, heroic children," she said.